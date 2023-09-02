Weekly Roundup: Bullish and Bearish Trends in the Stock Market

Last week, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite experienced their best weeks since July, with increases of 1.4% and 3.3% respectively. The S&P 500 also saw its highest weekly gain since June, rising by 2.5%. These positive performances occurred as the U.S. economy faced some mixed indicators.

Unemployment in the U.S. rose slightly to 3.8% in August, surpassing economists’ expectations and reaching its highest level in over a year. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, rose 3.3% year-over-year in July, aligning with experts’ predictions. Additionally, August job growth exceeded expectations with the creation of 187,000 new non-farm jobs, despite a decrease in job openings.

Several bullish stories caught the attention of investors last week. Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Invest, predicted that the SEC will lose its case against Grayscale Investments, potentially leading to multiple Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals and driving up demand for Bitcoin. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expressed a strong belief in the tech sector, particularly highlighting Nvidia Corp and Apple Inc, and predicted a 12% to 15% rally by the end of the year. Crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe stated that Dogecoin could experience a 150% surge if Elon Musk integrates the cryptocurrency into his platform, X.

On the bearish side, Tesla Inc. faced concerns about demand and margins as it offered significant discounts on its Model 3 inventory in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc continued to struggle with all-time low stock prices and a bleak future due to ongoing Hollywood strikes and a weaker-than-expected 2024 movie slate. Gold advocate Peter Schiff expressed skepticism about the impact of a Bitcoin ETF, claiming it merely facilitates speculative betting without contributing to Bitcoin’s use as a currency.

Definitions:

– Dow Jones: A stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

– Nasdaq Composite: A stock market index that includes all the common stocks and similar securities listed on the Nasdaq stock market.

– S&P 500: A stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

– Unemployment rate: The percentage of the labor force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment.

– Personal Consumption Expenditures index: A measure of inflation that tracks changes in the prices of goods and services consumed by individuals.

– Non-farm jobs: Jobs in sectors excluding agriculture, self-employment, and nonprofit organizations.

