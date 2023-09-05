Vietnam’s Tech Industry Seeks to Fill Thousands of Manufacturing Jobs

Vietnam is rapidly becoming a major manufacturing hub for smart devices, particularly for brands like Apple and Samsung. As Apple faces pressure to shift manufacturing away from China, its suppliers, including Foxconn and Luxshare-ICT, are hiring thousands of workers in Vietnam to meet increased demand for products such as AirPods and chargers. Foxconn plans to recruit 24,500 assembly workers in the Bac Giang province, while Luxshare-ICT aims to hire 24,000 workers. However, the labor market is slow to recover due to the large number of factory workers who were laid off during the recent economic slump.

The majority of hiring efforts are concentrated in Bac Giang, where multiple factories assemble products for Apple. Many workers are migrating from distant provinces in search of higher-paying, more comfortable jobs. For example, Vuong Thi Liem, a 43-year-old worker, traveled a day by bus from her mountainous village to Bac Giang to work at Luxshare-ICT’s factory. Despite the challenging working conditions, Liem prefers the factory floor to agricultural work in the hot sun.

However, the age limit for workers at Luxshare-ICT is 45 for women and 40 for men, which poses a challenge as the province needs to fill 70,000 vacancies by the end of the year. Companies are taking steps to attract workers by simplifying recruitment procedures and offering incentives such as higher wages, free lodging, and transportation services. Some companies even allow small tattoos, which is a rare exception in the industry. Competition to retain talent is expected to intensify as more manufacturers relocate their operations to Vietnam amid U.S.-China tensions.

The stakes are high for Apple to establish a reliable supply chain in Vietnam, as the company is set to announce new products and upgrades in September. However, some workers, like truck driver Nguyen Thanh Cong, view their jobs at companies like Foxconn as temporary and plan to return to their previous occupations once trade with China recovers.

Sources: Rest of World, Counterpoint Research, Lao Dong, Bac Giang Online