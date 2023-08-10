Apple Supplier LG Purchases Patents for Next-Generation Apple Watch Ultra

Apple supplier LG has acquired several patents that could aid in the production of displays for Apple’s rumored next-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The patents, acquired from a Taiwanese company, focus on the “transfer printing process” in microLED, as well as microLED technologies related to stacking, touch control sensing, AR, VR, and HUD.

The transfer printing process is considered a challenging aspect of microLED technology, as it involves placing chips that are just a few micrometers in size in their correct positions. This small size makes execution difficult and the low yield of the process necessitates a repair process to replace defective microLEDs, resulting in higher costs.

Despite these challenges, LG’s purchase of these microLED patents showcases its commitment to improving the profitability of microLED production. LG is already in the process of constructing a small production line to supply microLED displays for an upcoming Apple Watch model. The facility, scheduled to open in the second half of 2024, will supply microLED backplanes and assemble Apple’s displays.

Rumors initially suggested that the Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED display would launch in late 2024. However, according to display analyst Ross Young, the launch is more likely to occur in the second half of 2025 at the earliest. A report by TrendForce further supports this, indicating that the launch may be postponed to the first quarter of 2026 due to high manufacturing costs that need to be addressed before mass production can begin.

Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra utilizes standard OLED technology, while microLED offers similar benefits along with improvements. MicroLED displays are more energy efficient than LED displays, which could result in a significant increase in battery life for the Apple Watch Ultra and future devices. Additionally, microLED displays have a longer potential lifetime and lower risk of screen burn-in compared to OLED displays. They also provide improved contrast, faster response times, and better and brighter colors.

The Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be the first Apple device to feature a microLED display, given its small screen and pixel density. Apple also plans to adopt microLED technology in smartphones, AR devices, and other future devices.