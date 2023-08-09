Editor Alleges Apple TV+ Film “Tetris” Illegally Copied from His Book in $4.8 Million Lawsuit

Dan Ackerman, editor in chief of tech news site Gizmodo, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and others, alleging that the Apple TV+ film “Tetris” illegally copied from his book on the popular video game. Ackerman’s book, titled “The Tetris Effect: The Game That Hypnotized the World,” was published in 2016 and explores the game’s origins in the former Soviet Union and the fight for its global licensing rights. The lawsuit claims that Ackerman sent a pre-publication copy of the book to the Tetris Co. in 2016, but the company refused to engage in a deal with him and sent a cease-and-desist letter instead.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Ackerman is seeking at least $4.8 million in damages. He is requesting total monetary damages of at least 6% of the film’s estimated $80 million production budget. Alternatively, Ackerman claims he is entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000.00 per copyright infringed, along with attorney’s fees and costs. The lawsuit accuses Apple, screenwriter Noah Pink, Tetris Co., and Tetris CEO Maya Rogers of copyright infringement and unfair competition.

The film “Tetris” premiered globally on Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023. It is based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. The movie follows Rogers as he sets out to bring the game to the world, encountering a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain. The film stars Taron Egerton, Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, and Anthony Boyle, and it was directed by Jon S. Baird. “Tetris” was produced by Marv Films, AI Film, Unigram, and Gillian Berrie.

Representatives for Apple, Tetris Co., and Pink have not yet responded to the lawsuit. The allegations state that the “Tetris” film bears substantial similarities to specific chapters and pages of Ackerman’s book without his knowledge or consent. The lawsuit claims that the screenplay developed by Noah Pink utilized Ackerman’s work from the book without obtaining the necessary optioning or licensing rights.