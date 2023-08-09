Tech Journalist Sues Apple and Others Over Tetris Movie Adaptation

Tech journalist Dan Ackerman has filed a lawsuit against Apple, the producers and screenwriter of the movie Tetris, and The Tetris Company, claiming that the movie plagiarized his 2016 book, The Tetris Effect. Ackerman, who is the editor-in-chief of tech website Gizmodo, alleges that The Tetris Company, its CEO Maya Rogers, and screenwriter Noah Pink adapted his book without his consent. The suit also names Apple as the distributor of the movie, along with several production companies involved in the film’s creation.

Tetris, the movie, tells the story of how Alexey Pajitnov’s classic puzzle game became popular in the West, focusing on Henk Rogers, the Dutch-American entrepreneur who secured the rights for the Nintendo Game Boy version. This narrative is also present in Ackerman’s book, but it has been previously featured in other works, such as David Sheff’s 1993 book Game Over, a 2004 BBC TV documentary, and Box Brown’s 2016 graphic novel Tetris: The Games People Play.

Ackerman’s suit rests on three main claims. Firstly, that it was his idea to frame the story as a “Cold War thriller,” with Henk Rogers as the heroic protagonist. Secondly, that the movie’s depiction of the story is materially and specifically similar to his book, with 22 instances of alleged resemblance detailed in the suit. Lastly, Ackerman asserts that he sent a pre-publication copy of his book to Maya Rogers in 2016, who is the CEO of The Tetris Company, and alleges that she began developing the movie’s script without his permission.

Additionally, Ackerman claims that The Tetris Company obstructed his attempts to sell film and TV rights to his book by refusing to grant permission to use the Tetris license and by sending a strongly worded cease and desist letter to his agent and potential clients.

Acknowledging standard industry practice, the lawsuit raises questions as to why Apple and The Tetris Company did not secure the option to adapt Ackerman’s book. They may argue that they had the creators of the game, Henk Rogers and Alexey Pajitnov, on board as producers and that Ackerman’s version of events is just one among many that could have been optioned.

Ackerman is seeking compensation amounting to at least 6% of the movie’s estimated $80 million production budget, equivalent to around $5 million.

