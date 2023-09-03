Woman Chews Through Anti-Theft Cable to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

In a comical turn of events, a woman in Fujian province, China, was caught stealing an iPhone 14 Plus from an Apple Store using an unusual method. The woman, identified as Qiu, chewed through the anti-theft cable securing the device on display before making her escape.

Initially, Qiu entered the store and appeared to be browsing various Apple products. However, it was clear that the iPhone caught her attention the most. Surveillance footage from the store showed her biting through the anti-theft cable when there was no one around. Shortly after leaving the store, the staff noticed that the cable connected to the iPhone 14 Plus demo was disconnected, and the phone was missing.

The staff promptly reported the incident to the police. Within half an hour, Qiu was apprehended. During questioning, she admitted that her original intention was to purchase a new iPhone 14 Plus. However, upon seeing the device’s price of 7,000 Yuan ($960), she decided to attempt stealing the demo instead.

While many stories of stolen iPhones involve organized theft or elaborate schemes, this incident adds a humorous twist to the narrative. Qiu’s unique method of chewing through the anti-theft cable showcases her determination to acquire the iPhone.

It is crucial to note that stealing is illegal and can result in serious consequences. This incident serves as a reminder for stores to ensure the effectiveness of their security measures, while individuals should always approach legal means of acquiring desired products.

Sources:

– South China Morning Post (SCMP)