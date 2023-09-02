Apple Store in Frankfurt, Germany Reopens After Renovation

Apple has completed a summer renovation of its Apple Store located on Grosse Bockenheimer Strasse in Frankfurt, Germany. This is part of Apple’s plan to revitalize the physical shopping experience for its customers by renovating stores around the world.

The store, which had been closed since July 31, reopened its doors on September 2, indicating a relatively short closure of just over a month. During the renovation, the store’s windows were taped off to hide the progress being made. A sign was posted, notifying customers of the closure and directing them to check the online store listings for the nearest Apple Store outlet.

Although the store is now accessible to customers, it will be closed again on Sunday as per its normal operating hours. However, on Monday, September 4, the store will begin offering “Today at Apple” sessions.

This reopening follows a recent report highlighting that Apple has decreased the number of new store openings compared to a decade ago. Apple now seems to favor renovating or relocating existing stores rather than opening new ones.

Overall, this renovation demonstrates Apple’s commitment to enhancing the in-store experience for its customers. With further plans for store renovations and upgrades, Apple is focused on ensuring that its physical stores remain a vital part of its business strategy.

