CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Inc. Stock Falls in August, Ending Seven-Month Win Streak

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Apple Inc. Stock Falls in August, Ending Seven-Month Win Streak

Shares of Apple Inc. rose 0.3% in premarket trading, but this increase was not enough to maintain its seven-month winning streak. Despite rallying 6.3% over the past two weeks, Apple’s stock had shed 4.5% in August leading up to Wednesday. The decline was primarily driven by concerns over declining smartphone demand.

If Apple’s stock manages to close up 4.7% on Thursday, exceeding the July 31 record close of $196.45, it would mark an eight-month win streak, the longest since December 2009. However, as of Wednesday, Apple’s stock is still up 44.4% year to date.

The decline in Apple’s stock follows worries about weakening smartphone sales, which have weighed on the company’s performance in recent months. Despite this setback, Apple has remained resilient compared to other technology companies. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 has climbed 41.3% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 5.3%.

Although Apple’s stock has faced challenges due to smartphone demand, the company has diversified its product range to include services such as the Apple Music streaming platform and the upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service. These services aim to expand the company’s revenue streams beyond hardware sales and reduce its reliance on iPhone sales.

Overall, while Apple’s stock may have ended its seven-month win streak in August, the company still maintains a strong position in the market. By embracing new services and continuously innovating, Apple aims to remain a dominant force in the technology industry.

Sources:

“Shares of Apple Inc.”. MarketWatch. https://www.marketwatch.com/
“Nasdaq 100”. Investopedia. https://www.investopedia.com/
“Dow Jones Industrial Average”. Investopedia. https://www.investopedia.com/

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Gong Introduces Call Spotlight: Enhancing Sales Interactions with AI

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of European Classrooms: How Technology is Transforming Education Across the Continent

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
News

Oukitel Introduces Two New Rugged Devices: RT6 Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments