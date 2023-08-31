Apple Inc. Stock Falls in August, Ending Seven-Month Win Streak

Shares of Apple Inc. rose 0.3% in premarket trading, but this increase was not enough to maintain its seven-month winning streak. Despite rallying 6.3% over the past two weeks, Apple’s stock had shed 4.5% in August leading up to Wednesday. The decline was primarily driven by concerns over declining smartphone demand.

If Apple’s stock manages to close up 4.7% on Thursday, exceeding the July 31 record close of $196.45, it would mark an eight-month win streak, the longest since December 2009. However, as of Wednesday, Apple’s stock is still up 44.4% year to date.

The decline in Apple’s stock follows worries about weakening smartphone sales, which have weighed on the company’s performance in recent months. Despite this setback, Apple has remained resilient compared to other technology companies. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 has climbed 41.3% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 5.3%.

Although Apple’s stock has faced challenges due to smartphone demand, the company has diversified its product range to include services such as the Apple Music streaming platform and the upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service. These services aim to expand the company’s revenue streams beyond hardware sales and reduce its reliance on iPhone sales.

Overall, while Apple’s stock may have ended its seven-month win streak in August, the company still maintains a strong position in the market. By embracing new services and continuously innovating, Apple aims to remain a dominant force in the technology industry.

