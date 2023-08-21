Apple Working on A19 Bionic SoC for iPhone 17 Pro Series

Apple is reportedly already working on the A19 Bionic system-on-a-chip (SoC) for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series. The user @_orangera1n on X discovered this information and shared a list of CPU IDs, with 0x8120 representing the 4nm A16 Bionic that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The A17 Bionic, which will be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, is listed as 0x8130.

This year, Apple will be the only major phone manufacturer to offer a phone powered by a chipset manufactured using the 3nm process node. Apple has reserved 90% of TSMC’s 3nm production for this year, and it is rumored to have a special deal with the foundry. TSMC, as the manufacturer, takes on the risk of producing dies that don’t meet quality control standards, which could result in significant costs.

The A19 Bionic is expected to be the first iPhone chipset manufactured using a 2nm process node. This means smaller feature and transistor sizes, potentially leading to a more powerful and energy-efficient chip. The A16 Bionic contains 16 billion transistors, so we can expect an increase for the A17 Bionic and subsequent chips.

TSMC’s 2nm process node is also expected to introduce Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors, allowing the gate to contact the channel on all four sides. This design reduces current leakage, improves performance, and increases energy efficiency.

In addition to the A19 Bionic, Apple is said to be working on the M5 chip, which includes variants such as M5 Pro, Max, and Ultra. The company’s previous pattern suggests that the A18 Bionic SoC will likely be found in the iPhone 16 Pro series.

By offering different chips in different iPhone models, Apple aims to provide an incentive for consumers to choose the more expensive Pro models. Initially, it was believed that chip shortages drove this strategy, but as it continues, it becomes clear that Apple is leveraging its latest chip technology as a selling point.