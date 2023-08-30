Apple Testing 3D Printers for Smartwatch Production

Apple is reportedly exploring the use of 3D printers to manufacture the steel frames of its upcoming smartwatches, according to Bloomberg News. The use of this production technique would eliminate the need to cut metal parts, resulting in reduced production time and environmental impact.

By utilizing 3D printing technology, Apple could potentially streamline its supply chain and increase efficiency in the manufacturing process. If successful, the company intends to expand the use of this technology to other products in the coming years.

While Apple has not yet provided an official response to these reports, the company is said to be planning to apply this production method to its titanium Ultra watch starting in 2024.

The utilization of 3D printers in the production of smartwatches could mark a significant advancement in manufacturing technology for Apple. By eliminating the traditional process of cutting metal parts, the company could potentially create a more streamlined and sustainable production process.

Apple is expected to unveil its new line of smartwatches and iPhones at its fall event on September 12th. As one of the world’s most valuable companies, Apple’s adoption of 3D printing technology could have a significant impact on the future of manufacturing in the tech industry.

