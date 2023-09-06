Apple Signs New Deal with Arm for Chip Technology Extending Beyond 2040

Apple has recently entered into a new agreement with Arm for chip technology that will extend beyond the year 2040, as disclosed in the initial public offering documents filed by Arm on Tuesday. This deal comes as Arm prepares for its own IPO, with hopes of raising $52 billion. If successful, this would be the largest initial public offering in the United States this year.

Arm, a company owned by SoftBank Group, is responsible for the intellectual property behind the computing architecture used in the majority of smartphones worldwide. Apple is a licensee of Arm’s technology and utilizes it in the design of its custom chips for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

This latest agreement solidifies the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Apple played an instrumental role in the founding of Arm in 1990 and even used Arm-based processor chips in its “Newton” handheld computer, released in 1993. While the Newton device did not gain much traction, Arm emerged as a dominant player in mobile phone chips due to its energy-efficient designs that prolonged battery life.

In addition to signing this new deal, Apple, along with several other technology giants, made a strategic investment of $735 million in Arm’s IPO. This investment further underscores Apple’s commitment to Arm and its belief in the future of Arm’s chip technology.

Neither Arm nor Apple have provided additional details about the specifics of their new agreement. However, this development highlights the ongoing collaboration and importance of Arm’s chip technology for Apple’s product ecosystem.

