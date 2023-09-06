Apple Signs New Deal with Arm to License Chip Technology Beyond 2040

Apple has entered into a new long-term agreement with British chip design company Arm to license its chip technology beyond 2040, according to documents filed for Arm’s initial public offering. The deal extends the longstanding collaboration between Apple and Arm, allowing Apple to continue accessing the Arm architecture.

Arm’s hardware serves as the foundation for Apple’s custom silicon processors, including the A15 in the iPhone 14 and the M2 in the MacBook Pro. Apple licenses the Arm instruction set, which enables the design and development of its own powerful chips.

In addition to Apple, other industry giants including AMD, Google, Intel, Nvidia, Samsung, and TSMC have expressed interest in purchasing Arm shares. By acquiring Arm’s shares, these chipmakers aim to gain influence over Arm’s management and shape the future of chip technology.

The agreement marks an important milestone in the relationship between Apple and Arm, which dates back to the early days of Arm’s founding in 1990. At that time, Apple was one of the first companies to partner with Arm, even prior to the release of its Newton handheld computer, which featured an Arm-based chip.

Arm has since become a leading provider of chip designs, with its architecture powering 95 percent of the world’s smartphones. Over 500 companies rely on Arm’s chip designs, making it a vital player in the semiconductor industry.

The deal between Apple and Arm underscores the ongoing importance of chip technology for Apple’s product lineup. By partnering with Arm and leveraging its expertise, Apple can continue pushing the boundaries of performance and efficiency in its devices.

