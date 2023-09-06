Apple and Arm Extend Long-Term Agreement for Chip Technology Access

In a recent IPO filing, chip designer Arm revealed that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Apple, granting the tech giant continued access to Arm’s chip architecture. The agreement, set to extend beyond 2040, solidifies the existing relationship between the two companies and ensures that Apple will continue to utilize Arm’s chip technology in its iPhones, iPads, and Mac devices.

Arm, owned by Softbank Group, is known for its expertise in ARM-based chip designs, particularly for smartphones. While Apple is a prominent customer, Arm also collaborates with other companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Alibaba.

This development comes after Nvidia’s plans to acquire Arm were canceled due to regulatory concerns raised by various authorities, including the UK’s competition watchdog, the European Union, and the US Federal Trade Commission.

In its IPO filing, Arm highlights the importance of semiconductors in everyday life, stating that these components are essential for various devices and infrastructure. Semiconductors enable the functionality of products and services used by consumers and enterprises, ranging from smartphones to city infrastructure systems. As the demand for high-performance and energy-efficient semiconductors continues to grow, their influence is expected to expand across multiple sectors.

The global semiconductor industry has experienced challenges, including a chip shortage followed by a market glut. To address these issues and increase its share of global chip production, the European Union has recently implemented the Chips Act.

Looking ahead, Ireland aims to capitalize on the semiconductor sector, which is projected to double in size by the end of the decade. Dónal Travers of IDA Ireland has discussed the country’s potential in this area and emphasized the need to enhance capacity in the construction, fit-out, and operation of wafer fabs.

Overall, the extended agreement between Apple and Arm underscores the importance of chip technology in powering innovative devices and services, while also highlighting the evolving landscape of the semiconductor industry.

