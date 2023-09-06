Apple Extends Chip Technology Deal with Arm Beyond 2040

Apple has announced a new long-term agreement with Arm, the UK-based semiconductor and software design company. This agreement will extend beyond 2040, solidifying the longstanding collaboration and granting Apple continued access to Arm’s architecture. Arm technology has been vital in the production of Apple’s chipsets, which power popular devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

In addition to this partnership, Apple is one of ten cornerstone investors in Arm, expressing interest in purchasing approximately $735 million of Arm shares. Other notable companies participating in this investment include Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Google, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., TSMC Partners Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Arm, which was founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple, and VLSI Technology, has a rich history in the semiconductor industry. The company was previously listed on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, but it became a private entity following Softbank’s acquisition in a $32 billion deal in 2016.

Apple’s partnership with Arm dates back to 1993 when they collaborated on the release of the ‘Newton’ handheld computer. Although the ‘Newton’ did not achieve commercial success, Arm’s low power consumption technology positioned the company as a dominant player in the mobile phone chip market. This feature greatly contributed to extending smartphone battery life.

With this new agreement, Apple ensures its access to Arm’s cutting-edge chip technology for years to come, allowing the company to continue delivering high-performance devices to its customers.

