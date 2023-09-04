Apple to Adopt USB Type-C Charging for iPhone 15 Series

In a significant departure from its proprietary lightning port, Apple is poised to feature the USB Type-C as the standard charging method on its upcoming iPhone 15 series. This move marks only the second time in Apple’s history that it will replace the charging port on its iPhones, following the shift from the 30-pin connector to lightning with the iPhone 5 in 2013.

While this shift is not entirely voluntary on Apple’s part, iPhone users can expect several benefits from the adoption of USB Type-C. The switch will allow users to utilize a single cable across various Apple devices, including iPhones, Macs, and iPads. While some iPads and Macs already sport the USB Type-C port, iPhones are expected to join the lineup with the release of the iPhone 15 at the Apple event on September 12.

Furthermore, the potential transition of the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Generation from a lightning port to USB Type-C is anticipated as a minor upgrade rather than an entirely new generation of AirPods.

One of the most significant advantages of the USB Type-C shift is the potential for breakthrough data transfer speeds. The reported USB 4 Gen 2 protocol, along with a Thunderbolt chip, offers the possibility of faster data transfer rates, potentially enabling up to 150W charging speeds. However, it is unlikely that the iPhone 15 will experience such a substantial increase from its current 20W charging capabilities.

The switch to USB Type-C also resolves the ongoing issue of having to search for an Apple charger when away from home. Users of the iPhone 15 series will be able to take advantage of billions of non-Apple chargers to power up their devices, even though charging speeds may be slower.

The catalyst for Apple’s shift to USB Type-C is the new legislation from the European Union (EU) requiring standard USB Type-C charging connectors on all devices. The aim is to reduce e-waste and allow for the use of a single charger across multiple devices. The EU voted in favor of this legislation on October 4, 2022, with overwhelming support from lawmakers.

It is worth noting that Apple had been testing USB Type-C iPhones as early as May 2022 and is now prepared to make this change official with the release of the iPhone 15 series at its upcoming “Wonderlust” event on September 12.

Sources:

– Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman

– Bloomberg report on the EU legislation