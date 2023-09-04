Apple to Launch iPhone 15 from Chennai Facility in India

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 15 from its Chennai unit in India, with a goal of achieving a close-to-global release in mid-September. This marks a significant change compared to previous models, as the timing of the ‘made-in-India’ iPhone 15 will be closer to its global release date.

The Economic Times reports that Apple is actively working on unveiling the iPhone 15, which will be manufactured at Foxconn’s Chennai facility. The aim is to minimize the time gap between the Indian launch and the global release, potentially resulting in a simultaneous debut in India.

Last year, the production of the iPhone 14 at Apple’s Foxconn facility in Chennai began just ten days after its worldwide launch, and Indian-made iPhones reached the market approximately a month later. However, this year, the time gap is expected to be significantly reduced, with preparations for mass production of the iPhone 15 already underway.

Trial production of the iPhone 15 started in China in June at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory, and components started arriving at Foxconn’s Indian facilities around the same time. Apple is also planning to kick off exports of the India-made iPhone 15 series in December 2023, initially meeting the demand in the local Indian market.

During the festive season, the demand for iPhones in India is expected to rise significantly. Reports suggest that after December, the company may start exporting the iPhone 15 to regions like Europe and the US.

Overall, Apple’s decision to launch the iPhone 15 from its Chennai facility in India reflects its commitment to the Indian market and its efforts to reduce the time lag between the Indian launch and the global release.

