Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to Developers

Apple has released the sixth betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to developers for testing. These updates come a week after the release of the fifth betas. Developers can access the betas by going to the Settings app, selecting Software Update, and enabling the “Beta Updates” option. It’s important to note that a developer account is necessary to download and install the beta software.

iOS 17 brings several new features and improvements. Users can now customize the appearance of incoming calls, and live voicemails provide real-time message transcripts. Voice messages in iMessage are also transcribed into text. FaceTime now allows for recording video or audio messages for missed calls, and it is also compatible with Apple TV through Continuity functionality.

The Messages app has been redesigned, with apps moved to a new interface for a cleaner look. A new Check In feature enables friends and family to keep track of users while they are traveling. Additionally, users can share locations directly from the Messages app.

In group chats, a catch-up arrow shows the first unread message, and search filters make it easier to find specific content. Stickers have been revamped, with all emojis now available as stickers. Users can also turn any image into a sticker using the remove from background feature.

iOS 17 introduces StandBy, which transforms an iPhone placed horizontally into a home hub displaying various information. Additionally, Live Activities can now be viewed in full screen.

Interactive widgets on the Home Screen allow users to perform tasks without opening specific apps. AirDrop has been enhanced, and a NameDrop function allows for quick sharing of contacts. Furthermore, SharePlay sessions can now be initiated by holding two iPhones together. SharePlay is also compatible with CarPlay.

Other notable features include a journaling app coming later in the year, AirPlay support in select hotel rooms, improvements to AirPods Pro 2 with Adaptive Audio, offline Maps, Siri without the “Hey” activation phrase, and enhancements to search and spotlight functionality.