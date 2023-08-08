Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to Developers

Apple has released the fifth betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to developers for testing purposes. These updates come two weeks after the release of the fourth betas.

iOS 17 brings several new features. One of the notable additions is the ability to customize the look for each person that calls you. The person making the call can now choose their preferred appearance. Additionally, iOS 17 introduces live voicemail transcriptions, allowing users to see real-time message transcripts and decide whether to answer the call or not. Voice messages sent via iMessage are now automatically transcribed into text. Furthermore, if someone misses your FaceTime call, you can now leave them a video or audio message. FaceTime has also been made compatible with Apple TV through the Continuity feature.

The Messages app has received upgrades as well. Apps have been moved to a new interface to enhance the app’s visual cleanliness. There is now a “Check In” feature that enables friends and family to keep track of your location when you are traveling. It automatically notifies them when you arrive at a particular destination. Locations can also be shared directly from the Messages app.

Group chats now have a catch-up arrow to help users quickly view the first unseen message in the conversation. Improved search filters make it easier to find specific content. Stickers have been revamped, and all emoji are now stickers that live alongside sticker packs and Memoji. The new “remove from background” feature allows users to turn any image subject into a sticker.

Other features of iOS 17 include StandBy, which turns your horizontally-placed iPhone into a home hub displaying calendar events, the time, home controls, and more. Live Activities can now be displayed in full screen mode. Interactive widgets on the Home Screen enable users to perform tasks such as checking off items on a to-do list or controlling connected devices without launching specific apps. AirDrop has been improved, and a function called NameDrop facilitates quick sharing of contacts. SharePlay has also been extended to CarPlay, allowing passengers to play their music in the car.

Additionally, Apple has announced that a journaling app, AirPlay in select hotel rooms, improvements to AirPods Pro 2 with the new Adaptive Audio feature, offline Maps, Siri without the “Hey” activation, and enhancements to search and spotlight will be introduced later this year.