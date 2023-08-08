macOS 14 Sonoma Update Beta Seeded to Developers

Apple has released the fifth beta of the upcoming macOS 14 Sonoma update to developers for testing purposes. This release comes a couple of weeks after the fourth beta was launched.

Registered developers can download the beta from the Apple Developer Center and install it using the appropriate profile. The betas are also available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

The macOS Sonoma update introduces new Apple TV-like screen savers that can also be used as wallpapers after logging in. Additionally, it brings widgets to the desktop, allowing users to choose from a variety of options in the widget gallery and place them on their Mac’s desktop.

The redesigned widgets are more interactive than before, providing users with the ability to perform actions such as playing music or controlling smart home devices. Through Continuity, iPhone widgets can also be displayed on the Mac’s desktop.

Other notable features of macOS Sonoma include improved video conferencing with a new Presenter Overlay view, support for web apps in Safari’s Dock, the ability to create separate browsing profiles, faster and more responsive search, password and passkey sharing, a revamped stickers interface in Messages, and PDF integration in Notes.

The beta testing phase for macOS Sonoma will last for several months, with a public release planned for this fall.