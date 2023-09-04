Apple Scraps Plans for 14-inch iPad Pro, Focuses on 12.9-inch Model

Apple had initially intended to release a 14-inch iPad Pro this year, but ultimately decided to cancel the product. The company had been exploring the possibility of larger-screened iPads, blurring the line between tablets and laptops. Rumors of a 14.1-inch iPad featuring the M2 chip and a miniLED display were circulating, but it seems that Apple opted for an LCD display instead. Reports had also suggested that suppliers were gearing up to produce OLED displays around 15 inches in size for future iPad models.

However, recent reports indicate that Apple’s plans for a 14-inch iPad Pro have been dropped. The Information revealed that Apple is now working on a significantly larger iPad, set to be released by the fourth quarter of 2023. This new iPad is expected to have a screen size similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing users with a much larger workspace. However, it should be noted that this larger iPad will not be released anytime soon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is focusing on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro for the coming year. While it may not be as large as initially rumored, the iPad Pro is set to receive an upgrade. The 12.9-inch model is rumored to be increased to 13 inches and will feature an OLED display instead of microLED.

In summary, Apple has decided against launching a 14-inch iPad Pro this year and is instead focusing on a 12.9-inch model for the near future. However, it appears that Apple still has plans for a significantly larger iPad in the works, with a release date projected for late 2023.

Sources:

– Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

– The Information