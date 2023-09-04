Apple’s Vision Pro: Mixed Feelings from Developers

There have been mixed reports about developers’ response to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Rumors suggested that developer workshops organized by Apple in Cupertino had low attendance, with empty seats during those sessions.

In a recent interview with Digital Trends, Steve Sinclair, the marketing executive for Vision Pro, addressed these concerns. Sinclair explained that the low workshop attendance was mainly due to their location. Many developers were unable to travel to Cupertino to attend these workshops. However, he revealed that downloads for the software development kit (SDK) had exceeded the company’s expectations. This indicates that there is still considerable interest from developers in creating applications for the Vision Pro.

It is clear that Apple is heavily invested in the development of its mixed-reality headset. The company sees it as the next big thing in the tech industry. While there may have been initial challenges in engaging developers due to location constraints, there is overall satisfaction from those who were able to attend the workshops.

The Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset being developed by Apple. It aims to provide users with an immersive and interactive experience by blending the real and virtual worlds. The software development kit (SDK) is a set of tools that allows developers to create applications and software for a specific platform or system.

Overall, it appears that Apple’s Vision Pro is still gaining traction among developers, despite initial concerns about workshop attendance. As the company continues to refine and improve the headset, it will be interesting to see how it shapes the future of mixed reality.

Sources:

– Digital Trends: Steve Sinclair interview

– Definitions: Vision Pro, software development kit (SDK)