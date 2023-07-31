Apple to Fix Bug Affecting Screen Time Restrictions for Kids

Apple has acknowledged a bug in iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices that can potentially disrupt Screen Time restrictions for children. The bug specifically affects the Downtime feature, which enables parents to remotely set designated hours during which their children cannot use their devices. The company has assured users that they are actively working on resolving the issue.

Instances have been reported where scheduled Screen Time settings have either reverted to previous configurations or have been completely removed. This lapse allows children to freely use their devices without any restrictions. Some users have taken measures such as changing their passcodes, only to find that they need to reset the feature multiple times per week.

Around 2,300 individuals on an Apple discussion page have documented encountering the same bug. Despite Apple claiming to have fixed this issue with the release of iOS 16.5 in May, subsequent releases, including the iOS 17 beta, have revealed that the bug persists.

Screen Time was introduced in 2018 at Apple’s developer conference, providing parents with the ability to monitor their children’s device usage through an Activity Report. Additionally, parents can manage the amount of time children spend on specific apps and create a Downtime period to restrict access, except for designated software and phone calls.

Apple has yet to provide a specific timeline for when the fix will be implemented.