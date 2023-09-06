CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 6, 2023
Apple Raises Concerns About Privacy and Security in EU’s Digital Markets Act

Apple has expressed its concerns regarding the privacy and security risks it sees in the new EU Digital Markets Act (DMA). The European Commission recently designated Apple, along with five other major tech companies, as “gatekeepers” of online services. In response, Apple stated that it remains focused on mitigating these impacts and continuing to provide the best products and services to its European customers.

Under the DMA, businesses labeled as gatekeepers will be required to ensure interoperability of their messaging apps with rivals and allow users to choose which apps to pre-install on their devices. This move aims to promote fair competition and provide consumers with more choices.

While Microsoft has accepted its designation as a gatekeeper, the company also welcomed the commission’s decision to investigate a possible exemption for its services, including Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Ads, from the DMA. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, expressed that it is currently evaluating the commission’s designation.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act is part of the union’s efforts to regulate and promote competition in the digital markets. It aims to address the dominance of major tech companies and ensure a level playing field for smaller players. However, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on privacy and security.

Apple’s focus on privacy and security has been a major selling point for their products and services. It remains to be seen how the company will navigate the requirements of the DMA while maintaining its commitment to user privacy.

