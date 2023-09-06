Apple Expresses Concerns Over EU Digital Markets Act

Apple has expressed concerns about the new EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), stating that it remains focused on privacy and security risks. The European Commission recently designated Apple, along with five other major tech companies, as “gatekeepers” of online services. In response, Apple’s statement emphasized its commitment to mitigating the impacts of the DMA while continuing to deliver the best products and services to its European customers.

The DMA aims to regulate the behavior of gatekeeper platforms and ensure fair competition. Businesses labeled as gatekeepers under the DMA will be required to make their messaging apps interoperable with competitors and allow users to choose which apps to pre-install on their devices. The legislation is intended to foster a more level playing field in the digital market.

Microsoft has accepted its designation as a gatekeeper and has welcomed the commission’s decision to investigate the potential exemption of Microsoft’s services, such as Bing, Edge, and Microsoft Ads, from the DMA.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is currently evaluating the commission’s designation. The company’s response to the DMA designation remains unknown at this time.

The concerns expressed by Apple and other tech companies highlight the potential impact of the DMA on the industry. As discussions and investigations continue, it remains to be seen how these gatekeepers will adapt to the new regulatory framework.

Definitions:

EU Digital Markets Act (DMA): Legislation designed to regulate gatekeeper platforms and ensure fair competition in the digital market.

Gatekeepers: Major tech companies designated by the European Commission to have significant control over online services and platforms.

Interoperate: The ability of messaging apps to work with and connect to other competing apps.

