Apple and Samsung Opt Out of Indian PLI Scheme for Laptops and PCs

Apple and Samsung, two leading global tech companies, have decided not to participate in India’s IT Hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the second time. The PLI scheme is aimed at promoting the manufacturing of electronic products in India, but these tech giants have chosen not to apply for it. Recently, a group of 40 electronics companies, including Dell, Lenovo, and HP, agreed to participate in the scheme.

The primary reason behind Apple and Samsung’s decision is the relatively small market demand for laptops and personal computers in India compared to smartphones. Laptops and PCs only account for 2.4% of global demand in India, while smartphones have a much larger market share. Since laptops and PCs are not the main focus for Apple and Samsung, it does not make financial sense for them to shift their production from countries like China and Vietnam to India.

Apple derives the majority of its revenue from iPhones, with Macs and iPads contributing significantly less. Therefore, it is more advantageous for Apple to concentrate on smartphone production in India while continuing to manufacture Macs in other locations. Samsung may have also decided not to participate due to issues related to discrepancies in government invoices.

Industry experts believe that setting up manufacturing facilities specifically for laptops and PCs in India would not be economically viable due to the limited market size. Additionally, maintaining quality standards could be challenging when working with contract manufacturers in India. Moreover, the laptop and PC market has fewer opportunities for replacements compared to smartphones.

Instead of establishing their own manufacturing units, it is suggested that Apple and Samsung consider forming partnerships with companies that are benefiting from the PLI scheme. This way, they can still take advantage of some of the cost benefits offered by the scheme.

The PLI 2.0 scheme covers various tech products, including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices. While many companies have applied for the scheme, the oversubscription has resulted in the government receiving more applications than initially anticipated.

In summary, Apple and Samsung have decided not to participate in India’s PLI scheme for laptops and PCs due to factors such as market size, production focus, and other considerations. Instead, they may explore partnerships with companies that have applied for the scheme to benefit from cost advantages.

Source: Financial Express