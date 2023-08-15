Apple Moves End Call Button Back to Center of Screen in Latest iOS Developer Beta

Apple has made a change to the end call button in the newest developer version of iOS 17. In previous beta versions, the button had been moved to the lower right corner of the screen. However, in the latest developer beta, Apple has reverted the placement and placed the red “End Call” button back to the middle of the screen.

This recent change reverses Apple’s previous consideration to move the button to the lower right corner. The button had traditionally been centered in the bottom half of the screen for years.

The end call button’s new placement is centered vertically, along with two other buttons close to the bottom of the screen. It is important to note that this user interface change is still in the beta stage and only available in Apple’s developer beta program. This program is primarily meant for software developers and early adopters to test the new iPhone operating system and identify any bugs before the official release in the fall, alongside new iPhones.

The revamped call ID function in the newest version of iOS introduces a new feature called “contact posters.” This feature allows users to choose the photo that appears when they call another iPhone user. The new photos occupy most of the screen during phone calls, which prompted Apple to move the buttons to the bottom.

Apple has made similar interface adjustments in the past. For instance, they had considered moving the URL bar in Safari to the bottom of the page for improved ergonomics on larger screens. However, Apple ultimately gave users the option to move the URL bar back to the top before the official software release. Additionally, Apple has also relocated push notifications to the bottom of the iPhone screen in recent years.