The Power of AI Models

Apple Invests in Artificial Intelligence as Revenues Decline

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company is heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) as it reported its third consecutive quarter of declining revenues. Sales for the fiscal third quarter dropped by 1.4% to $81.8 billion, but the company still made a profit of $19.9 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

While iPhone sales slightly missed estimates, strong sales in the services segment, which includes Apple TV+, and sales in China, which grew by 8% year over year, helped offset the decline. Following the earnings report, Apple shares remained flat.

Cook explained that the increased research and development (R&D) spending was driven in part by work on generative AI, a field also receiving significant investment from tech giants like Alphabet and Microsoft. Apple has been conducting research on a range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for several years. The company intends to continue investing in and innovating with these technologies to enhance people’s lives.

Apple’s R&D spending for the fiscal year reached $22.61 billion, which is $3.12 billion higher than the previous year at this same point.

In related news, Amazon reported better-than-expected results, with revenue growth accelerating in the second quarter. Sales increased by 11% to $134.4 billion, surpassing analysts’ estimates. The company reported a quarterly profit of $6.7 billion, nearly double what analysts had predicted. Amazon anticipates further revenue growth during the summer and experienced its largest sales day ever during last month’s Prime Day.

Following the earnings report, Amazon’s shares rose by 6% in after-hours trading.

