Apple Resolves Production Issues with iPhone 15 Series, Launch Set for September 12

Apple has overcome major production challenges with its upcoming iPhone 15 series, which is scheduled to launch on September 12 in a global event. According to prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the main production issues were related to stacked CIS, panels, batteries, and titanium frames.

Kuo stated that the stacked CIS issue has been resolved by increasing production capacity, although it still affects around 10-15% of shipments for regular models. The panel issue has been addressed through changes in supplier shipment ratio. As for the battery and frame issues, they have been resolved by improving production yield.

The titanium frames presented high processing difficulty and required significant design changes during development. Kuo also mentioned that the titanium frame will contribute to weight reduction in the iPhone 15 series.

Kuo revealed that the Pro Max project started later than the other models, leading to a lag in mass production schedule. In terms of colors, he predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro may come in gray, white, black, and blue, while the regular models may be available in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green finishes.

Recently, Kuo also made a prediction about Apple’s stock price rebounding ahead of the product announcements in September. He believes that Apple has the potential to become the world’s largest smartphone brand by 2023-2024.

During the product launch event on September 12, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 series and announce new Apple Watches. There are indications that some models of the iPhone 15 will support charging speeds of up to 35W, allowing for faster charging compared to the current iPhone 14 models.

It is rumored that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 will feature a new Action Button to replace the Mute/Ring Switch, the powerful A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, and improved cameras with a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In conclusion, Apple has successfully resolved the production challenges and is ready to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. The improvements in stacked CIS, panels, batteries, and titanium frames will enhance the overall quality and performance of the new iPhones.

Sources:

– Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

– TF International Securities Financial Services Group