Apple Reportedly Won’t Release Leather Cases for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is rumored to be making a significant change to its upcoming lineup of iPhone accessories. According to reports from 9to5Mac and reliable leakers, Apple will not be producing leather cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The speculation originated from a post by DuanRui on the social media platform X, where they mentioned that Apple will not release a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series. 9to5Mac later confirmed the rumor, stating that their sources have also corroborated the information. Another leaker named ShrimpApplePro supported these claims by quoting 9to5Mac’s story and confirming that they have heard the same information.

The reason behind Apple’s decision to omit the leather cases is unclear, as the company has not provided any official comment on the matter. However, 9to5Mac speculates that Apple might introduce new cases made from a different premium material. This could be a response to criticism regarding the environmental impact of leather cases.

Although Apple won’t provide leather cases, other third-party accessory manufacturers such as Nomad and Bullstrap are expected to offer leather cases for iPhone 15 models. Therefore, users who still prefer the leather patina can explore these alternatives.

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September.