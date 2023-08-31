CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Testing 3D Printing Technology for Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Apple Testing 3D Printing Technology for Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis

Apple is reportedly experimenting with 3D printing technology to manufacture the chassis for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, according to Bloomberg. The company is currently in the testing phase and if successful, plans to expand the use of 3D printing to manufacture other products in the future.

The current method for producing Apple Watch chassis involves cutting slabs of metal into the desired shape. The adoption of 3D printing would significantly reduce production time and material waste. Apple also aims to utilize 3D printing for the titanium-enclosed Apple Watch Ultra in the next iteration. However, the mass production of 3D-printed aluminum enclosures used in Mac and iPad devices has not yet been achieved.

In line with its sustainability goals, Apple plans to source recycled aluminum or steel for its enclosures. The company has made significant progress in using recycled aluminum, with 59% of all aluminum used in products sourced from recycled materials in 2021. Some Apple products already use 100% recycled aluminum in their enclosures.

The integration of 3D printing technology for manufacturing Apple Watch Series 9 chassis marks a step forward in Apple’s production methods. If successful, this innovation could lead to greater efficiency and sustainability in the manufacturing of Apple’s future products.

Sources: Bloomberg

Definitions:

3D printing technology: A process of manufacturing three-dimensional objects by creating successive layers of material based on a digital model.

Chassis: The outer metal or plastic frame of a device or machine that provides structural support and houses its internal components.

Enclosure: The outer casing or covering of a device that protects its internal components and provides a finished appearance.

Sources:

Bloomberg: [link to the source article]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Gong Introduces Call Spotlight: Enhancing Sales Interactions with AI

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of European Classrooms: How Technology is Transforming Education Across the Continent

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
News

Oukitel Introduces Two New Rugged Devices: RT6 Tablet and WP28 Smartphone

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank to Deepen Cooperation on Western Hemisphere Development

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Starfield: A Spacefaring Epic from Bethesda Game Studios

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments