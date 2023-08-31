Apple Testing 3D Printing Technology for Apple Watch Series 9 Chassis

Apple is reportedly experimenting with 3D printing technology to manufacture the chassis for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, according to Bloomberg. The company is currently in the testing phase and if successful, plans to expand the use of 3D printing to manufacture other products in the future.

The current method for producing Apple Watch chassis involves cutting slabs of metal into the desired shape. The adoption of 3D printing would significantly reduce production time and material waste. Apple also aims to utilize 3D printing for the titanium-enclosed Apple Watch Ultra in the next iteration. However, the mass production of 3D-printed aluminum enclosures used in Mac and iPad devices has not yet been achieved.

In line with its sustainability goals, Apple plans to source recycled aluminum or steel for its enclosures. The company has made significant progress in using recycled aluminum, with 59% of all aluminum used in products sourced from recycled materials in 2021. Some Apple products already use 100% recycled aluminum in their enclosures.

The integration of 3D printing technology for manufacturing Apple Watch Series 9 chassis marks a step forward in Apple’s production methods. If successful, this innovation could lead to greater efficiency and sustainability in the manufacturing of Apple’s future products.

Sources: Bloomberg

Definitions:

3D printing technology: A process of manufacturing three-dimensional objects by creating successive layers of material based on a digital model.

Chassis: The outer metal or plastic frame of a device or machine that provides structural support and houses its internal components.

Enclosure: The outer casing or covering of a device that protects its internal components and provides a finished appearance.

Sources:

Bloomberg: [link to the source article]