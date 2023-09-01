Apple Explores 3D Printing for Smartwatch Manufacturing and Potentially iPhones in the Future

Apple is reportedly testing 3D printing technology to manufacture the steel chassis for its upcoming smartwatches, potentially marking a significant shift in the company’s production process. Currently, about 10% of Apple’s watches are made from stainless steel, and the company has traditionally used a conventional manufacturing process. However, sources familiar with the development have revealed that Apple is experimenting with a new technique using 3D printing, specifically binder jetting, as part of a trial run.

For their previous manufacturing process, Apple used forging to shape material bricks into smaller metal blocks close to the watch’s size. Afterward, a computer numerical control (CNC) machine cut the metal and created the watch’s design and button holes. In contrast, the new 3D printing technique allows Apple to create a near-net shape of the device’s outline using binder jetting. The process then involves sintering the powdered material to form a steel-like structure, followed by milling for exact design and cutouts.

This new technique eliminates the need to cut large slabs of metal, significantly reducing material waste and potentially shortening production time. Therefore, it not only enhances the manufacturing process’s efficiency but also improves the supply chain. While this method of 3D printing is currently being trialed for the Watch Series 9’s steel chassis, reports suggest that if successful, Apple intends to adopt it for other products in the coming years.

There are indications that Apple may also explore using 3D printing for metal parts of higher-volume products in the future, such as stainless steel casings for iPhones. Apple has a history of testing new technology on their smartwatches before implementing it on other devices. Therefore, this new 3D printing technique may pave the way for more advancements in Apple’s manufacturing processes.

