Apple Reportedly Developing Second-Generation AirTag with Improved Vision Pro Integration

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is preparing to release a second-generation version of its AirTag item tracker. While specific details about new features remain limited, Kuo believes that better integration with Vision Pro will be a key selling point for the updated AirTag.

Kuo initially mentioned the possibility of an AirTag 2 release last year, stating that shipment estimates for the accessory were projected to reach 20 million in 2021 and 35 million in 2022. Based on this, he predicted that Apple would develop a second-generation AirTag. In a recent Twitter post, Kuo announced that AirTag 2 is expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of next year.

Kuo also expressed his belief that Apple aims to establish spatial computing as a new ecosystem, with Vision Pro as the core technology integrating various devices, including the upcoming AirTag 2. This aligns with Kuo’s previous reports that Apple plans to update its other product lines to integrate with Vision Pro. For example, he suggested that the iPhone 15 will feature an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip to create a competitive ecosystem centered around Vision Pro.

The current version of AirTag utilizes a U1 chip for location tracking and precision finding. It is likely that an upgraded AirTag will include a newer version of this chip, possibly the U2 chip.

As Apple prepares for the release of AirTag 2 next year, more details about its features and changes are expected to emerge in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on this upcoming device.