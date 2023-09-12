CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

Apple bid farewell to its iconic Lightning connector on September 12, 2022, replacing it with the versatile USB-C port. While the Lightning connector served Apple users well for over a decade, the rise in power-hungry devices and the push for a standardized charger prompted Apple to make the switch.

In recent years, Apple had started introducing USB-C to its lineup, with the iPad Pro models adopting the new port in 2018, followed by the iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Additionally, the Apple TV 4K remote also featured a USB-C socket. The transition to USB-C was accelerated by the European Union’s mandate that all devices, including phones, tablets, cameras, and laptops up to 100W, must have a USB-C port.

It is worth noting that many other manufacturers had already embraced USB-C, leading to a widespread adoption of the standard around the world. However, Apple’s continued use of the Lightning connector limited compatibility and accessibility.

While Apple’s push for wireless technology is evident, the switch to USB-C ensures that users can still conveniently connect their devices when needed. Whether it’s borrowing a charger from an Android user or finding a compatible charger while on the go, the ubiquity of USB-C makes it more accessible than the proprietary Lightning connector.

Overall, while the end of the Lightning connector marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, it aligns with the industry’s move towards a standardized charging solution. USB-C provides users with a flexible and widely supported option for powering and connecting their devices.

Sources:
– European Parliament: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20220217IPR14210/meps-call-for-a-common-charger-for-all-mobiles-and-new-rules-tackling-e-waste
– Apple: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/09/apple-introduces-iphone-15-and-airpods-3/

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Introducing the New iPhone 15: Specs, Features, and Pricing

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New iPhone and Apple Watch Ranges Unveiled by Apple

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

OnePlus 11 Users in India and North America Can Now Try Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Beta 1

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

South Korea’s Danuri Moon Orbiter Captures Image of India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Introducing the New iPhone 15: Specs, Features, and Pricing

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

New iPhone and Apple Watch Ranges Unveiled by Apple

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

OnePlus 11 Users in India and North America Can Now Try Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 Beta 1

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments