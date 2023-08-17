Apple Podcasts Removes “The Glenn Beck Program” Episodes: Host in the Dark about Reasons

Apple Podcasts has removed approximately 1,900 episodes of “The Glenn Beck Program,” leaving the conservative host perplexed as to why. Glenn Beck took to Twitter to express his frustration, stating that all his podcasts were removed from Apple/iTunes without any explanation. Apple representatives have not provided a comment on the matter.

In a video uploaded by Beck, he revealed that he received a message from Apple stating that there was an issue with his show that needed to be resolved before it could be available on Apple Podcasts. The message simply stated that his show had been removed without providing further details. Beck expressed his confusion, emphasizing that there was nothing in his show that would warrant its removal and that no prior warning was given.

Beck suggested that it might be a glitch, but expressed concern that more “glitches” may occur as the 2024 presidential election gets closer. Despite the removal from Apple Podcasts, “The Glenn Beck Program” is still accessible on his BlazeTV service, Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, iHeart, Stitcher, and other platforms.

Described as a show that delivers storytelling, insight, and compelling perspective on American culture and politics, “The Glenn Beck Program” has gained popularity due to Beck’s quick wit, candid opinions, and engaging personality.

In the August 16 episode titled “Trump vs. Biden: Which Is the Crime Family?”, Beck explores the allegations against Donald Trump and the potential implications for free speech, while also comparing them to the revelations concerning Hunter Biden and President Biden.

While Beck believes that the removal is likely a glitch, he hopes that the issue will be resolved soon, emphasizing the importance of addressing such inconsistencies promptly to ensure the continued availability of his show on Apple Podcasts.