Apple Podcasts Removes “The Glenn Beck Program” Episodes

Apple Podcasts has recently removed approximately 1,900 episodes of “The Glenn Beck Program” without providing an explanation to conservative host Glenn Beck. Beck expressed his frustration on Twitter, stating that all his podcasts had been removed from Apple/iTunes with no clarification on the matter. Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment.

In a video posted on X (another platform), Beck revealed that he had received a message from Apple notifying him of an issue with his show that needed to be resolved before it could be available on Apple Podcasts. The message simply stated that his show had been removed without providing any further details or reasons. Beck expressed his confusion, claiming that his show had not violated any policies, and he had not received any prior warnings or strikes from Apple.

Beck speculated that the removal might be due to a glitch, but criticized the need for numerous people to bring attention to the issue before it can be resolved. Additionally, he suggested that as the 2024 presidential election draws closer, there may be more “glitches” affecting conservative content.

Despite the removal from Apple Podcasts, “The Glenn Beck Program” remains accessible on Beck’s BlazeTV service, as well as on other platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, iHeart, and Stitcher.

The podcast is known for providing storytelling, insights, and a compelling perspective on American culture and politics. Beck’s quick wit, candid opinions, and engaging personality have contributed to its popularity.