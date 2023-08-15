CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Apple Releases watchOS 9.6.1 Update with Fix for Movement Disorder API

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Apple has released a new software update, watchOS 9.6.1, for Apple Watch users. The update includes a fix for the Movement Disorder API, which allows apps to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The Movement Disorder API was launched in 2018 and enables developers to monitor Tremors and Dyskinesia, common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Tremors are indicated by shaking and quivering detected by the Apple Watch, while Dyskinesia refers to fidgeting and swaying motions in patients undergoing Parkinson’s treatment.

Previously, a bug in watchOS 9.6 prevented third-party apps from accessing motion data through the Movement Disorder API. With the release of watchOS 9.6.1, Apple has addressed this issue.

To update their Apple Watch, users can navigate to the Apple Watch companion app or the Settings app on the watch itself. The build number for watchOS 9.6.1 is 20U80.

As of now, there are no other updates from Apple, such as iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. If there are any additional updates, we will keep you informed.

Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving the functionality and performance of their devices reflects their dedication to meeting the needs of their users.

