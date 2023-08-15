Apple Releases watchOS 9.6.1 Update with Fix for Movement Disorder API

Apple has released a new software update, watchOS 9.6.1, for Apple Watch users. The update includes a fix for the Movement Disorder API, which allows apps to track tremors and symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The Movement Disorder API was launched in 2018 and enables developers to monitor Tremors and Dyskinesia, common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Tremors are indicated by shaking and quivering detected by the Apple Watch, while Dyskinesia refers to fidgeting and swaying motions in patients undergoing Parkinson’s treatment.

Previously, a bug in watchOS 9.6 prevented third-party apps from accessing motion data through the Movement Disorder API. With the release of watchOS 9.6.1, Apple has addressed this issue.

To update their Apple Watch, users can navigate to the Apple Watch companion app or the Settings app on the watch itself. The build number for watchOS 9.6.1 is 20U80.

