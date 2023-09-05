Apple Releases tvOS 17 Beta 9 for Apple TV

Apple has rolled out tvOS 17 beta 9 for Apple TV. This update is currently available for devices that are running developer beta updates. It appears to be the only update released today, with the previous update, iOS 17 beta 8, being released last week.

The tvOS 17 beta 9 release is marked as build 21J5354a, while the previous week’s release was build 21J5353a.

This latest update for Apple TV brings new features such as FaceTime support and a redesigned Control Center as part of the tvOS 17 software. Along with the tvOS 17 release, Apple is expected to announce the release dates for its other new platforms, excluding macOS, during its fall event next week. During this event, Apple is likely to unveil four new iPhones and two new Apple Watches.

