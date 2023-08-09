CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to Public Beta Testers

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Apple has released the third betas of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 to its public beta testers. This allows non-developers to test the software before its official launch. The third betas come two weeks after the second betas and contain the same features as the fifth developer beta.

To download the updates, public beta testers who are part of Apple’s beta testing program can open the Settings app on their devices, go to General, tap on the Software Update section, and toggle on the iOS 17 Public Beta option.

One of the new features in iOS 17 is the StandBy option for the iPhone. When the device is in a horizontal position and connected to a charger, it can serve as an information hub. StandBy mode displays the time, Live Activities, incoming notifications, and various widgets.

Widgets on the Lock Screen and Home Screen in iOS 17 are now interactive. This means users can control smart devices or complete tasks like checking off reminders without opening any apps. Autocorrect has also been improved, making it easier to correct mistakes with a quick tap.

AirDrop now has a NameDrop feature, which allows for quick sharing of contact information with someone nearby. The Phone app includes customizable Contact Posters, giving users the ability to choose what others see when they receive a call.

Other updates in iOS 17 include Live Voicemail on the Lock Screen, a refined look for the Messages app, FaceTime support for video messages, Safari enhancements such as locked private browsing and password sharing, offline functionality in the Maps app, pet recognition in the Photos app, and Visual Look Up for food, symbols, and videos.

Furthermore, the Health app will feature a new mood tracking feature, and Apple plans to introduce a journaling app later this year.

In addition to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 betas, Apple has also released new public beta versions of watchOS 10 and tvOS 17.

