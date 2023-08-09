CityLife

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Apple has recently launched new public beta versions of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. These updates follow the release of new developer beta versions just a day ago, showcasing a quicker turnaround compared to the previous public beta updates.

Both the iOS 17 public beta 3 and iOS 17 developer beta 5 share the same 21A5303d build number. Notable changes found in the developer beta release include an updated Live Voicemail recording, new animations in Control Center and for Shazam, and other enhancements.

iOS 17 introduces several modifications, including updates to Phone, Messages, and FaceTime. The update also brings a new Journal app and Standby feature for landscape mode information display. Meanwhile, iPadOS 17 presents Lock Screen customization, the Health and Journal apps, among other features.

While iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are currently available as developer and public betas, the final release is expected to arrive in the second half of September.

In addition to these releases, Apple is undergoing testing of pre-release versions of tvOS 17 for Apple TV, watchOS 10 for Apple Watch, as well as updates for HomePod and AirPods. Developers can also access a software development kit to prepare their apps for visionOS prior to the anticipated launch in early 2024.

