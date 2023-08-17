macOS 13.5.1 Update Fixes System Settings Issue

There is a new software update available for Macs running macOS Ventura. The update, macOS 13.5.1, is now available for all Mac users. This update specifically addresses a problem with System Settings. It resolves an issue where location permissions were not appearing correctly in the system settings.

While macOS Ventura received an update recently, there has been no update for macOS Sonoma beta. This is likely because Apple is currently focusing on iOS 17 and other software updates that are scheduled to be released in September. If past patterns hold true, macOS Sonoma will likely be finalized and released for all users in October.

In addition, it is expected that iOS 16.7 will be released in September for devices that will not be upgrading to iOS 17.

These updates bring important fixes and improvements to the Mac operating system. It is recommended that Mac users update to the latest version of macOS to ensure their devices are running smoothly and securely.

