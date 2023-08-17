Apple Releases macOS Ventura 13.5.1 with Bug Fixes for Location Services

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.5.1, a bug fix update for the macOS Ventura operating system. This update comes three weeks after the launch of macOS Ventura 13.5.

macOS Ventura 13.5.1 addresses a bug related to location services settings on Mac. Users have been experiencing issues with location privacy settings since July, specifically with accessing and controlling location permissions for apps, both first-party and third-party.

Previously, under System Settings > Privacy and Security > Location Services, macOS Ventura 13.5 did not list any apps, making it impossible for users to manage location services toggles or view which apps had access to their location information. Additionally, newly installed apps were unable to request access to location.

According to Apple’s release notes, the macOS 13.5.1 update resolves this issue. Users should now be able to utilize Location Services as intended.

