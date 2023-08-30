macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 7 Released with Exciting Features

Apple has just released macOS 14 Sonoma beta 7 for developer beta testers. Public beta 6 is also available today. This latest version, build 23A5337a, comes eight days after the previous release, which was build 23A5328b. Alongside the macOS update, Apple has also released iOS 17 beta 8 and new beta versions of its other upcoming operating systems.

The official release of macOS 14 Sonoma is expected to occur sometime after iOS 17, which is likely to arrive in mid-September. In previous years, Apple has typically released macOS updates a few weeks later, usually in October.

One of the key features introduced in macOS Sonoma is the addition of desktop widgets. Users can now customize their desktop with various informational widgets, making it easier to view important information at a glance.

Moreover, macOS Sonoma brings new video calling enhancements, improving the overall experience of video conferencing and communication on Mac devices. Additionally, users will now have the ability to add web apps to the Dock, further enhancing their productivity and convenience.

The latest beta firmware for the Studio Display and macOS Monterey 12.7 have also been released by Apple.

In conclusion, macOS 14 Sonoma beta 7 introduces several exciting features and improvements. With desktop widgets, enhanced video calling, and the ability to add web apps to the Dock, users can expect a more efficient and customizable experience on their Mac devices.

