iOS 17 Beta 5 Now Available along with Updates for Other Apple Operating Systems

Apple has released iOS 17 beta 5, the latest version of its operating system. The fifth developer beta versions for iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma have also been made available.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference held on June 5, Apple introduced iOS 17, showcasing various new features for iPhone users. Some of these features include StandBy, Live Voicemail, and updates to AirDrop.

iOS 17 has been in the pre-release stage since early June and has been extended to include testing through the public beta program.

In a change from previous years, Apple now allows users to join the developer beta program without the usual $99 annual fee. The main difference between the developer and public beta programs now lies in the timing of new builds becoming available. Earlier versions of the developer beta are released well in advance to ensure that no critical issues arise for public beta users. However, as the release date approaches, both versions typically become available simultaneously.

It is anticipated that iOS 17 will be officially launched next month. Apple is expected to announce the official release date in September at the iPhone 15 event, which is presumed to take place around September 13. Stay updated with our coverage for the latest news.

