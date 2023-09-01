Apple Offers Discount on MLS Season Pass to Attract Soccer Fans

Apple is making a move to attract more soccer fans to sign up for the MLS Season Pass with its latest discount offer. The subscription, which provides access to every Major League Soccer game, is now priced at $14.99 per month or $29 for the remainder of the 2023 season. This is a significant decrease from the original price of $99 per season.

For Apple TV+ subscribers, the discount is even greater. They can sign up for the MLS Season Pass for only $12.99 per month or $25 for the rest of the season, compared to the usual price of $79. This discount aims to encourage both new and existing Apple TV+ subscribers to take advantage of the offer.

The 2023 regular season started on February 25 and will continue until October 21. The MLS Season Pass also includes live coverage of the playoffs, scheduled to take place from October 25 to December 9. By signing up now, fans can enjoy watching plenty of action at an affordable price throughout the season.

Apple is likely counting on the star power of Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest soccer player in the world, to attract more subscribers. When Messi made his American debut in July, the game averaged 1.75 million viewers on the linear TV network Univision. This highlights the immense popularity and influence of Messi in the soccer world.

According to Sports Business Journal, the MLS Season Pass currently has nearly one million subscribers, a notable increase from 700,000 in June. With the playoffs approaching, it is expected that the subscription service will experience even more growth in the number of subscribers. Apple’s discount offer could be a significant draw for soccer fans who want to catch all the action of the MLS season.

Sources:

– Nielsen

– Sports Business Journal