Apple Removes Over 100 AI Apps from Chinese App Store for Violating Regulations

Apple has removed more than 100 generative artificial intelligence (AI) apps from the Chinese version of its App Store. The apps are believed to be in violation of China’s new regulations on speech produced by ChatGPT-style chatbots. These regulations, which go into effect on August 15, require AI developers’ products to adhere to socialist values and prohibit content that questions state power. If developers cannot control their AI chatbots, their products may face censorship or be shut down.

The apps being removed appear to rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which Apple claims does not have the proper license to operate under the new guidelines. Popular Chinese AI apps such as Spark, ChatGAi Plus, OpenCat, and ChatbotAI have all reportedly been removed as part of the government’s effort to regulate generative AI.

This move by Chinese authorities marks the beginning of a new era of AI regulation. While cracking down on AI apps that may pose a threat to state power, the Chinese government is also encouraging domestic companies to develop their own tightly moderated large language models that could rival OpenAI and Google. The guidelines released by the Cyberspace Administration of China call on AI developers to undergo security reviews and register their algorithms with government regulators. They prohibit the release of AI models that could subvert state power, compromise national security, or endanger the socialist system. The guidelines also require AI companies to prevent discrimination in training data and respect intellectual property rights.

Experts believe these regulations are part of broader internet restrictions in China aimed at suppressing political speech. Critics argue that the new rules could have a wide impact and potentially restrict access to foreign articles translated by chatbots or suggestions on how to bypass internet restrictions using VPNs.

It is important to note that Apple and OpenAI have not yet responded to requests for comment on the situation.