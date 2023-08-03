Apple to Announce iPhone 15 on September 13

There have been numerous rumors circulating about the iPhone 15 following Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup almost a year ago. However, the exact date of Apple’s announcement for the new phones remains unclear. According to information obtained by 9to5Mac, Apple plans to hold its iPhone 15 event in the third week of September.

Multiple sources have informed 9to5Mac that mobile carriers have been advising their employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement. While this does not guarantee an Apple-related launch, the company has typically held its iPhone events in September.

In previous years, Apple has often announced new iPhones on Tuesdays. However, last year’s event took place on September 7, a Wednesday. Given that September 13 also falls on a Wednesday, it is possible that Apple will choose this date for its special event next month.

If Apple indeed announces the iPhone 15 on September 13, pre-orders are likely to begin on Friday, September 15, with the official launch a week later on September 22. It is essential to note that there may be some exceptions to this timeline based on past experiences.

In previous years, there have been delays with certain iPhone models due to supply issues. For instance, last year, the iPhone 14 Plus sales began on October 7 because of supply constraints. Similar delays occurred in 2020 with the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. Some analysts predict a potential delay for at least one of the iPhone 15 models this year, while others believe that sales of all new models will commence in September despite potential shortages.

According to rumors, the iPhone 15 will feature a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the display. All four new models are expected to debut with Dynamic Island and USB-C instead of Lightning. For the Pro models, Apple is rumored to replace the stainless steel frame with one made of titanium.

While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are anticipated to rely on the new A17 chip. The larger Pro model may also include a new periscope lens to enhance optical zoom capabilities.

There have also been reports suggesting that the prices of the new iPhones may increase by up to $200 compared to the current generation.