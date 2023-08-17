Apple Restores Glenn Beck’s Podcast Account After Deletion

Conservative media mogul Glenn Beck has had his Apple podcast account restored after his entire collection of 1,900 episodes was deleted. Beck had previously claimed that Apple Podcasts removed his show, “The Glenn Beck Program,” without any warning or explanation.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Beck expressed his confusion about the removal of his podcasts from Apple/iTunes. He received a message from Apple stating that there was an issue with his show that needed to be resolved before it could be available on Apple Podcasts. As a result, his show was removed from the platform.

Beck criticized Apple’s response, stating that the link provided by them for more details about the issue simply repeated the message of his show’s removal. He expressed frustration at the lack of specific information and stated that he had not received any strikes or warnings. Beck couldn’t understand the basis for Apple’s action, as he believed that nothing he had said warranted such removal.

However, it seems that Apple has since restored Beck’s podcast account to their platform. While the restoration occurred, Beck stated that he still doesn’t have clear answers as to why his podcasts were initially removed. He promised to provide an update to his listeners on the radio about the situation.

In summary, Glenn Beck’s podcast account has been reinstated by Apple following the deletion of his entire collection. The reason behind the removal remains unclear, and Beck hopes to provide more information in the near future.