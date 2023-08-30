Apple Launches Security Research Device Program for iOS Researchers

Apple has introduced the Security Research Device (SRD) program, allowing iOS security researchers to apply for a specially-designed iPhone with disabled security features and shell access. The SRDs, which are iPhone 14 Pros, provide researchers with the necessary tools to conduct vulnerability research on an otherwise locked platform.

With shell access, researchers can run any tools, customize the kernel, and choose their own entitlements. Any vulnerabilities discovered on the SRD are automatically considered for Apple Security Bounty rewards.

The SRDs provided through the program are 12-month renewable loans. Researchers can use them to install and boot custom kernel caches, run arbitrary code with any entitlements (including platform and root access), set NVRAM variables, and install custom firmware for Secure Page Table Monitor (SPTM) and Trusted Execution Monitor (TXM), which are new features in iOS 17.

It is important to note that the SRDs should only be used by authorized individuals within a security research facility and should not leave the premises. Apple is accepting applications for the program until October 31.

In addition to individual researchers, Apple is also allowing universities to request access to the program for educational purposes in computer science courses.

Applications will undergo a thorough evaluation, and chosen participants will be notified at the beginning of 2024. More information on program eligibility and the application process can be found on the Apple Security Research Device Program page.

This initiative by Apple aims to foster collaboration between the company and security researchers to enhance iOS security and protect users. By providing researchers with SRDs and incentivizing vulnerability discovery through the Apple Security Bounty rewards, the program encourages ongoing improvement in iOS security measures.

