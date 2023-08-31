Apple Discontinues iTunes Movie Trailers App and Website

Apple has officially discontinued the iTunes Movie Trailers app and website, pushing users toward the Apple TV app for their trailer-watching needs. The app now shows a splash screen directing users to the TV app, where they can access trailers and continue watching. The dedicated website for iTunes Movie Trailers has also been taken down and now redirects to the TV app’s website.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app was introduced in 2011 and provided users with a dedicated platform to watch trailers for upcoming films. However, with this change, users lose the filtering, sorting, and chart data functionalities that the app offered. The new interface in the TV app displays a tiled grid of different trailers, accompanied by a “Now Available to Pre-Order” section.

While Apple’s decision to discontinue the decade-old iTunes Movie Trailers app was understandable, the integration into the TV app has left users wanting more. The new trailers section is buried within the app, making it less convenient for users to access. Additionally, some users may miss the unique features and design of the dedicated app.

However, Apple is constantly evolving its services, and this move is in line with their integration efforts. The TV app consolidates various media content, including movies, TV shows, and now trailers, into one centralized location.

Overall, the discontinuation of the iTunes Movie Trailers app and website marks a shift in Apple’s strategy for providing trailer content to users. While some users may find the new implementation lacking, others may appreciate the convenience of accessing trailers within the TV app ecosystem.

Definitions:

– Apple TV app: An app developed by Apple that allows users to access various media content, such as movies, TV shows, and trailers, in one central location.

– iTunes Movie Trailers app: Apple’s previous dedicated app for watching movie trailers.

– TV app: The app developed by Apple to centralize media content, including movies, TV shows, and trailers.

– Splash screen: A screen that appears briefly when an app is loading or opening, often containing branding or messages.

