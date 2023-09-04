Get 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: Here’s How

If you’re interested in getting an Apple Music subscription without having to pay a dime, now is the perfect time. Apple is currently offering new users a free Apple Music subscription for six months. However, there are a few requirements to take advantage of this offer.

To be eligible for the free subscription, you must own an eligible Apple audio product and have a device to pair it with. The compatible audio products include AirPods Pro, AirPods 2nd Generation, AirPods 3rd Generation, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds+, Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, HomePod, and HomePod Mini.

If you’ve recently purchased and paired any of the aforementioned products with an iPhone or iPad within the last three months, you’re in luck. Simply make sure your iPhone or iPad is up to date, open the Apple Music app, and look for the “Get 6 months free” banner. Tap on it, follow the prompts, and voila! You now have access to Apple Music for free, for the next six months.

For those who don’t meet the requirements for the free subscription, there are still affordable options available. You can subscribe to Apple Music for a month and then pay Rs 99 a month. This pricing also applies to Apple Music’s Voice plan, which costs Rs 49 per month. A student plan is available for Rs 59 per month, and a family plan is priced at Rs 149 per month.

If you’re new to the Apple Music app, simply sign up with your Apple ID to get started. So, if you’re eligible for the six-month free trial, make sure to take advantage of this offer before it expires. Enjoy your unlimited access to Apple Music’s vast library of music, playlists, and exclusive content!

